Namibian international joins Wolfpack

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s busy summer of recruitment has continued with the signing of Namibia international Collen Smith.

The prop, who has represented his country in four World Cup qualifying matches, has joined The Wolfpack from Namibian Premier League outfit United Rugby Club.

Bury head coach Ollie Smith said: “Collen is another outstanding addition to The Wolfpack.

With national and international experience, I have every confidence that he will make a positive impact in the squad.

“We have put together a great squad for Nat 2 this season and we have been slowly gelling and coming together as a group.

Success doesn’t happen overnight but the squad have been working hard and we are certainly moving in the right direction.”

Bury, who have now signed 13 players during the off-season, begin their 2017/18 National League Two South campaign on Saturday with a home clash against Tonbridge Juddians (3pm).

* See Friday’s Free Press print edition for a Bury RUFC season preview.