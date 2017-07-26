Wright through to quarter-finals

Peter Wright marched into the last eight of the World Matchplay in Blackpool with an 11-4 win over Spain’s Cristo Reyes last night.

The Mendham ace moved into leads of 4-1 and 7-3 with some clinical finishing, including a brace of 96 finishes and a 106 checkout.

Reyes followed an earlier 116 finish by taking out 106 to reply in leg 11, but Wright responded in fine fashion with an 11-darter and a 101 finish, before taking out 77 to seal a strong display.

Having edged past James Wilson 10-8 in the first round, Wright admitted: “This was a much better performance and I felt really comfortable tonight.

The world number three, who averaged 104 and finished 11 doubles from 14 attempts, will now take on Darren Webster on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

He said of his upcoming opponent: “Darren will be a very difficult customer.

“I’ve played him many times and he’s like a little firework and he can play. I’m looking forward to it and it should be a good game.”