WORLD MATCHPLAY: Taylor too good for Wright

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright could not contend with Phil Taylor in the final of tonight's BetVictor World Matchplay, going down 18-8 in Blackpool.

With 16-time world champion Taylor appearing on the famous Winter Gardens stage for the final time before his retirement, Mendham's Wright was visibly emotional as 'The Power' completed his walk on.

Taylor, in contrast, rolled back the years with a vintage display, averaging 104.24 - hitting seven 180s and nailing 18 of his 33 attempts at a double.

As for Wright, while he averaged over 100 for much of the contest before eventually finishing on 99.74, he was behind from the start and never once drew level.

He did manage to cut Taylor's lead to 8-6 at one point, but Taylor responded by winning 10 of the next 12 legs to secure the title for the 16th time in his career.

For Wright, it means the wait for a second televised major continues after his maiden success at this year's Coral UK Open.