West Suffolk nurse bags silver at European archery champs

Karen Pinches completed another successful season by retaining her adult female barebow compound national title at the English Field Archery Association (EFAA) Championships in Buckinghamshire at the weekend.

It came after the West Sufolk Hospital nurse had won silver in the same category at last month’s International Field Archery Association (IFAA) European Championships in Germany.

“I’m pretty happy with the way the season has gone,” said the 42-year-old.

“It was hard but I retained my (national) title.

“My goal this year and the year after is to win the Europeans, so it is about improving my score.

“The Europeans was really tough — the hardest competition I have done yet.

“The rounds were very challenging, and there were some steep inclines up the mountain sides in Hohegeiss, the town in Germany where the competition was hosted.

“It came down to the wire in the final round, with only 26 points overall between me and the German competitor who won gold.

“I absolutely loved it. Now I’ve recovered, I’m looking forward to my next competition.”

Pinches competed against women from across Europe, in both ‘field’ and ‘hunter’ rounds, where targets are placed at even or uneven distances away from the archer, alongside her husband and her daughter Natasja, who are also keen archers.

After picking up a bow for the first time seven years ago, she said she would encourage anyone to give it a try.

“It is an absolutely lovely sport to do,” she said. “It is social and gets you outside in the fresh air. You can do as little or much of it as you want.”