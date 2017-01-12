Wallis’ Roswell Romanov storms to victory in the Coral Coronation Cup

Mark Wallis’ Roswell Romanov gained the big race victory his impressive strike rate at Romford deserved on Wednesday after storming to glory in the Coral Coronation Cup, writes Graham Clark.

Having had to settle for second in last month’s Essex Vase at the London Road track the Lakenheath handler-trained son of Quail Hollow avenged that defeat with victory in the Category Two event.

Despite failing to utilise the away and gone tactics that served him well in Friday’s semi-final, the 4-5 favourite bravely rode his luck to take matters up exiting the opening bend.

Although outsider Memphis Mafia tried to make a race of the 575 metre contest, he could not muster the speed to forge past with two-and-a-quarter lengths separating the pair at the line.

“He had to be very brave as the three dog (Memphis Mafia) came out really well. He (Roswell Romanov) has probably not trapped in the best fashion but he got a lovely run up to the first bend,” said Wallis.

“He was almost turned a little bit sideways but he rode it so well and kept the momentum going. Memphis Mafia does stay further but our dog’s pace down the back straight took him clear and he came home a good winner.

“It is the first big competition of the year and it is good to get it under our belt as it gives you a lot of hope.

“He missed out on the Essex Vase but it is nice to get this one and avenge that defeat as he deserved a big competition.”

There was further success for Wallis after Rubys Razzle (13-8) set up a potential tilt at the Prestige at Hall Green on Wednesday, where she may be joined by Ferryforth Fran, with victory in a supporting 575m open.

n Slick Sebastian (6-4) ensured that Hockwold-based trainer Patrick Janssens was also on target when running out an impressive winner of the 750m marathon.