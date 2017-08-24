Wallis’ quartet bidding for place in Romford final

Mark Wallis will be well represented in the semi-finals of tomorrow’s Coral Champion Stakes at Romford after four of his dogs made it through last week’s heats.

Pre-competition favourite Roswell Romanov was far from convincing, but still made it through with a third-placed finish.

Garryglass Champ was also third and will go in the same semi-final as Roswell Romanov at 8.37pm.

Another of Wallis’ dogs that made it through was Rubys Razzle, who will be involved in the same race as the victorious Garryglass Teddy (8.53pm).

However, there was not such positive news for the Lakenheath trainer during the recent Lowther Stakes and William Hill Peterborough Derby semi-finals, with none of his interests making in through to the showpiece races.