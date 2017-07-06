Wallis’ new ‘dream team’ record wins on the Greyhound Derby undercard

Mark Wallis hailed Bruisers Bullet and Aayamza Breeze as his new dream team after they gifted him a double on the support card of this year’s Star Sports Greyhound Derby at Towcester.

Housed in the kennel that was home to Category One winners Domino Storm and Billys Bullet, the promising pair took the next step up the ladder with wins at the Northamptonshire track on Saturday.

“They are the new dream team in the dream kennel as the one they are in used to have Domino Storm and Billys Bullet in it and they are now taking on their role,” said Wallis.

Bruisers Bullet made up for the disappointment of being eliminated from this year’s Derby at the semi-final stage the previous Saturday when kick-starting the Lakenheath handler’s brace with a stylish success in the Star Sports Invitation contest.

Fast away from the traps, the son of Droopys Cain never endured a moment of trouble as he poured on the pressure from the sharp end to cross the line five-and-a-quarter lengths clear of runner-up of Swithins Brae in a time of 28.78 seconds.

“He was unlucky not to get to the Derby final and tonight he proved if he had got through he would have been a lively contender,” added Wallis. “These things happen and we have been there before but we have also been lucky to win two Derby finals.

“It was nice to see him come out and prove what a fantastic prospect he is. He is only a May 2015 dog that has had 10 races in England so he has got it all before him.

“All being well he will go for the Sussex Cup next.”

While it was plain sailing for Bruisers Bullet, it was anything but that for Aayamza Breeze, who needed every inch of the 906-metre trip to land the Dorando Marathon.

Left with plenty of work to do after a slow start, the daughter of Wallis’ 2011 St Leger winner Aero Majestic gradually worked her way into the contest, weaving through runners before picking up Slick Strauss almost on the line to get up by a head.

“To do what she did and come from almost last to first in a Dorando Marathon against a good field is fantastic,” said Wallis.

“It is the first time she has been over a true marathon trip, although she has got the 750m at Romford well. She is really exciting for the future.”