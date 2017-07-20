Wallis’ ‘dream team’ sidelined by injuries at Hove track

Have your say

It has been a disappointing few days for Mark Wallis, who has seen two of his star dogs suffer injuries.

After watching Aayamza Breeze and Bruisers Bullet record recent victories at Towcester, the Lakenheath handler branded the pair his ‘new dream team’.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, both have now been sidelined.

It appears to be a particularly serious problem for Aayamza Breeze, who suffered a broken hock at Hove on Thursday.

She has since been operated on, but it remains to be seen if the February 2015 dog will race again.

Meanwhile, Bruisers Bullet came off the track from an earlier trial slightly lame and he is now set for a few weeks out of action.

On a more positive note, Wallis will turn his attention to the Sussex Cup at Hove tonight, as Cappoquin Al goes in the fifth heat (7.48pm).

The May 2015 dog warmed up for the event with a victory last week on the south coast.

n Hockwold’s Patrick Janssens has three dogs in the Sussex Cup — defending champion Barricane Tiger, Barricane Jagger and Barricane Tommy.