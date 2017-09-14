Wallis’ defending champion bows out

Mark Wallis’ Rubys Rascal was unable to secure himself a place in the final of the Yorkshire St Leger on Saturday.

The defending champion was in semi-final action at Doncaster at the weekend, but there will be no second straight title after the July 2014 dog finished down the field in fifth.

This Saturday, Lakenheath handler Wallis will be hoping Rubys Razzle has better luck as the Ladbrokes Gold Collar gets under way at Crayford.

Wallis has never previously won the 540m event.

n Meanwhile, Wallis’ former employer Patrick Janssens will have Barricane Jack in East Anglian Derby semi-final action at Yarmouth on Saturday.

The June 2015 dog finished third in last week’s first round and improved on Monday to claim second spot in the second round.