Walker-Hebborn part of Great Britain squad for World Championships

Chris Walker-Hebborn has been named in the British Swimming squad for this summer’s World Aquatics Championships.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised swimmer is part of a 20-strong team for the biannual event, which takes place in Budapest in July.

Walker-Hebborn, who won the 50m backstroke title at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield last week, has good memories of competing in the World Championships.

Two years ago, he teamed up with fellow Olympians Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Francesca Halsall to represent Great Britain in the 4x 100m mixed medley relay in the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

The quartet set a world record on their way to winning the title, in a new best time of three minutes and 41.71 seconds.

This year’s World Championships will be held at the Danube Arena, in Hungary, between July 14-30.

n West Suffolk Swimming Club’s Angharad Evans has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Junior Championships in Israel this summer.

The 14-year-old broke two British Age Group records at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield last week.