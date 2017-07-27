Upton’s dream comes true at Euro Champs

Isabelle ‘Bubby’ Upton admitted she surpassed her own expectations by returning from the weekend’s Junior European Eventing Championships with a gold and silver medal, writes Liam Apicella.

The Herringswell-based rider and her horse Eros DHI led from pillar to post in the individual competition, adding just two time faults from the show jumping to her dressage score of 23.9 to take the top prize.

And that performance helped the Great British team to finish as runners-up behind Germany in the team event at Millstreet in Ireland.

“I am still in shock at the moment and cannot believe it has happened,” said the 18-year-old.

“He is a very special horse and I knew he was capable of giving a strong performance, but the Germans are also strong.

“I would never have dreamed I could beat them. Winning an individual medal is a dream come true.

“I could not have done this without my trainers, everyone at home and of course Eros.

“He is stunning. He stands out and has an unbelievable trot and canter. He is also an unbelievable jumper — he has everything.”