Unseeded Reuter storms to British Tour title

Culford School pupil Kira Reuter stormed her way to victory to the Aegon British Tour at Tunbridge Wells after starting the competition as a qualifier.

The 16-year-old Cambridgeshire county player won seven matches in five days, including victories against four seeded players to capture the single girls tennis title.

The title was especially special as Reuter was unseeded going into the event, having to overcome a long-term knee injury to compete.

Head of Tennis, James Yates said: “This is a big achievement and the first tournament Kira has competed in for some time.

She will play in further British Tour events throughout the summer and a number of our older juniors will be playing on the tour in due course.”

Culford has recently claimed four national titles at school level and been awarded the ‘Best Co-Educational UK Tennis School’ by the Lawn Tennis Association.