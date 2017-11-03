Under-14s ease to victory over the Leopards

In a fast-paced encounter, County Upper Under-14 Girls ran out comfortable 97-30 winners from their East Conference clash against the Brentwood Leopards in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

County Upper wasted no time in establishing their mark on the game as they opened up a 22-7 lead after the first quarter.

This allowed coach Darren Johnson to run the bench in the second quarter as the home team went into half-time up by 24 points, leading 39-15.

While rotating the starters back into the game, along with playing some great defence, County Upper blew the game wide open off the back of a 32-2 run, pushing the lead to 71-17.

And they also clinched the fourth quarter convincingly, coming out 28-7 on top.

“This was a great game to rotate our younger players and allowing them the opportunity to gain some valuable playing time and experience,” said Johnson.

“We did some really good things today, on both ends of the court.”

Grace Spooner was the team’s top scorer with 39 points, supported by Jemima Kent and Jenna Wright with 19 points and 16 points respectively.

County Upper are next in action this weekend when they take on Norfolk Iceni in Norwich.

n County Upper Under-14 Boys won 85-51 against Brentwood Fire II.

Amare Levonn spearheaded the scoring with 20 points and he was supported by Jack Nicholes and Lewis French, who both had 16 points each.

The Under-14s will be in action again this coming weekend when they travel down to Essex to take on the Harlow Hawks.