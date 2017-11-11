Two wins and two defeats for County Upper kids

County Upper Basketball continued their good start to the season on Wednesday as they recorded a 138–72 home win against Moulton in the U19 Boys’ Academy Basketball League.

Stanley Blinco led the way with 24 points, supported by Stephan Petkovic and Bradley Day, who added 22 and 14 points respectively.

County Upper took the lead early on with a series of direct and aggressive plays.

Despite 12 three pointers from Moulton, they were never able to keep up with the pace set by the hosts.

“We did some really good things during the game, so I’m pleased with how we came together,” said coach Darren Johnson.

“However there are still a few areas we need to focus on moving forward.”

County Upper’s next fixture was on Wednesday against Gateway College.

n Meanwhile, the U14 Boys County Upper were also successful in their East II Conference match against the Hounslow Hawks (East II Conference) at the weekend, pulling out the away win 83-72.

n U14 Girls County Upper, on the other hand, were narrowly defeated by a tough Norfolk Iceni (East Conference) at the weekend.

Foul trouble got the better of them as they fell to a 53-63 defeat on the road. They will next be in action this weekend when they take on Baddow Eagles in Bury St Edmunds.

n U16 Boys County Upper also fell short away to Brentwood Leopards (East I Conference) at the weekend.

They lost by a 38-89 scoreline as they remained behind from early on.

County Upper will have a three week break and will be back in action on December 7 when they take on top of the table Chelmsford Lions.