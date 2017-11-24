Two-time Olympic medallist calls in

Former British javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread MBE visited Risbygate Sports Club in Bury St Edmunds earlier this month.

The former European and World Champion, who is a two time Olympic medal winner — bronze in Los Angeles 1984 and silver in Seoul 1988 — visited the club to have a look at the facilities on November 13.

General manager Patrick Lewis said: “Fatima was extremely impressed by this hidden gem of a facility”.

He said that the club has one of the best outdoor bowls greens in the region, alongside four tennis courts and a practice court, and an area to play petanque. There is also a four rink bowling green indoors, as well as two squash courts, changing rooms and shower facilities.

And, for the more leisurely, the clubhouse is fitted out with two bars — each with its own lounge area — which is available for hire by organisations or individuals for meetings, wedding reception and parties.

On February 18, 2018 the club will host the Risbygate Masters Indoor Bowls tournament — fast becoming a must play event for world class champion bowls players.