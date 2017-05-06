Tournament celebrates “special milestone” as it hits ninetieth birthday

The Bury and West Suffolk Tennis Tournament is

celebrating its ninetieth birthday, as organisers encourage competitors to sign up.

The event, held at Culford Sports and Tennis Centre, is a LTA Grade Four tournament.

There will be around £800 prize money available in an event aimed at all age groups. It will take place between 31st July and 5th August, with organisers now accepting entries.

Tournament Chair Susan Glasswell said they had decided to mark the 90th anniversary with a drinks party for invited guests.

“We’re hoping it’s recognised locally, it’s a special milestone”, she said. “So we organised a drinks reception for those that have been involved over the years.

“The sponsors and organisers are so important to seeing this go ahead — it’s a not-for-profit event, so it’s about the enjoyment of taking part.”

The main sponsors are Glasswells, Culford School, Greene & Greene, Ensors, Wildtracks, Suffolk Marquees and the Bury Free Press.

“We want to see people getting involved from all over the county. Last year there were 250 players and we’re hoping for even more this year.

“Competitors of all ages and standard are welcome.”

Glasswell said the tournament is a tradition, that has seen generations of families enter over the years.

“I got involved in this way”, she added. “My parents played in it and I played in it, and now my children have too.

“I’ve enjoyed this over the years and I’m just happy to be able to give something back to help keep it running.”

She said there had been a few changes to one of Suffolk’s longest established tennis tournaments across nearly a century, with the biggest a move away from the Victory Sports Ground in 2012.

There are age-related groups from eight and under through to the over 18s open tournament. There will also be some doubles and mixed doubles options.

An entry form can be downloaded from the burywestsuffolktt.co.uk website or applications can be made via the LTA website with code SUF17S0539.