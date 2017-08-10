Tiger’s display pleases trainer

Patrick Janssens has hailed the display of Barricane Tiger in the Coral Sussex Cup, despite coming up short in his bid to become the first dog to win back-to-back renewals of the competition, writes Graham Clark. The son of Razldazl Jayfkay had to settle for second in behind Shaneboy Freddie in the final of the 515-metre Category One prize at Hove on Thursday.

“He didn’t come away that great but he ran some race,” said Janssens

“He won it last year and he has come second this year. Trap two or three would have been a better draw than in one for him but he has run his heart out.

“From the second to third bend he was the quickest dog in the race, but he not got that real zip to the first corner.”

While out of luck in the feature, the Hockwold handler enjoyed a double on the supporting card following victories for Slick Strauss in a 695m open contest and Walk The Talk in the Coral Sprint final.

“Walk The Talk is a great sprinter. It was a terrible draw he had running from three. Luckily the six (Brynoffa Jasmin) pinged it and stayed wide and we got a clear run at the first bend.

“He was desperately unlucky at Sunderland as something moved off and hit him and I am sure he would have won there, but this makes up for it.”

Janssens will be hoping that Barricane Jack can give him another big-race finalist by progressing from the second semi-finals of the Ladbrokes Gold Cup at Monmore tonight.

Calco Flyer will fly the flag for champion trainer Mark Wallis in the opening semi-final of the Category One competition, while in the semi-finals of the Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic, the Lakenheath handler will be represented by Rubys Rascal.

Wallis, who was due to send out Clondoty Alex, Swift Dartmoor and Parkers Dynamite in the opening round of the William Hill Peterborough Derby last night, will be represented by Forest Melanie and Ribble Aon in the Lowther Stakes, which starts at Towcester on Saturday.