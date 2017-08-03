Tiger aiming to make history for Janssens

Trainer Patrick Janssens believes Barricane Tiger is a better dog than 12 months ago as he bids to defend the Sussex Cup tonight (9.08pm), writes Liam Apicella.

No dog has ever won the Category One event at Hove back-to-back, but Hockwold-based Janssens is confident the 2013 dog has what it takes to make history.

“Last year was his first Category One final and now he has been in six,” said the Dutchman.

“He is a much more experienced dog, one that is very clever and he will not run into trouble.

“It is obviously going to be a tough race — every dog in it is very quick.

“But, if he can get the break, I am confident there will be better dogs from bends two to three.

“When you look at the previous winners, the Sussex Cup is one of the best competitions of the year.

“To win it twice would be a dream come true.”