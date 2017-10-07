The Suffolk clinch GolfSixes trophy

The final event of the GolfSixes league, for young golfers new to the sport, took place at St Clements GC where all five clubs involved in this Golf Foundation pilot scheme were represented.

Going into the final event the league positions were tight with just two points separating the top three teams (The Suffolk, Bury and Ipswich).

With the light fading fast, The Suffolk cinched the win in the final event and won the league — The Suffolk 21pts, Bury 19, Ipswich 17, Bramford 11, Stonham 11.

Katie Morgan, Eastern Region Development Officer for the Golf Foundation said: “Steve Hall (The Suffolk Director of Golf) has done a wonderful job in steering his participants through a coaching programme linked to County Upper and King Edward VI schools in Bury.”

The Suffolk GC winning team (aged between 12 and 15) were Alexandra Cotton, Ben Tyrell, George Bedford, Jo Whitman, Josh Parker and Thomas Marshall.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club are the Norfolk County Scratch Cup champions for the second year running.

After a stunning recovery to beat Bawburgh in the morning semi-final, Thetford went on to beat King’s Lynn in the afternoon final, at Eaton GC, to make it back-to-back wins.

Thetford were trailing 2-1 in their matches against Bawburgh and were also behind in the last two games on the course.

Playing the 17th. John Stapleton was 2down and Paul Pearce 1down.

Bawburgh just needed to halve one of those remaining holes to win the semi, but Thetford had to win all four holes just to gain a play-off.

Stapleton won the 17th and the 18th to halve his match and keep Thetford hopes alive and Pearce rolled in a 25-foot putt on the 17th for a winning birdie to make his match all square.

At the 18th his drive clipped a tree and dropped down 235 yards from the hole.

A career 5-wood to 15ft answered the pressure brilliantly and his opponent came up just short.

Pearce had a chance to win it with his birdie putt, but just missed while his opponent was also just off target with his par putt.

Pearce won the match one up and the overall score was 2½-2½.

Iain Yule, who had won the top match, returned for the play-off and held his nerve to win on the first extra hole.

The momentum stayed with Thetford as they secured a 3½-1½ win over King’s Lynn in the afternoon final to keep the trophy in Thetford’s cabinet.

After Yule finished all square in the top match, Giles Evans was 5up with five to play but only won on the 18th.

Stapleton won his match by a comfortable 3&2 while Farnham just lost out on the final green. Pearce made sure of the overall win with a 3&2 in the bottom contest.

The Suffolk GC

There was a wonderful atmosphere in a packed Lark Suite at All Saints Hotel for The Suffolk GC presentations at their annual Captains’ Day.

Alf Jackson and Angie Lewis hosted the event as they come to the end of their year in office.

Jackson will be continuing for a second year as men’s captain while Lewis is handing over to Karen Absolon at the club’s drive-in on October 22.

Jackson and vice-captain Pete Cocksedge presented the trophies, and president Peter Plumb thanked Lewis for her two-year service.

The money raised was also presented to representatives of their chosen charities.

Sarah Burns received a cheque for £2,200 on behalf of the Willow Foundation who provide special days for seriously ill young adults. The co-founders and presidents are Bob Wilson (former Arsenal and England goalkeeper) and his wife Megs.

Simon de Laat also received a cheque for £2,200 on behalf of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The presentations were preceded by a Greensomes competition won by Ian Mortlock and Gary Cox with 42 points.

Mick Callinan and Martin Main were second on countback followed by James Laflin and Mick Davey with 41.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket’s last major event of the year was hosted by president Richard Dewar and his wife Flora, when 181 members competed for the prestigious President’s Putter.

In a close Saturday competition, Ady Barham was the winner with a lifetime best round of gross 69, giving him 43 points off his 7-handicap.

On Sunday, 22 pairs competed in the Mixed Greensome for the President’s Cup.

The inaugural winners were Di Glasswell and Andy Goodwin with an impressive 43 points.

Stowmarket Ladies held their Woodward shield recently. Liz Laflin won with 37 points followed by Kim Davis on 34.

At Stoke by Nayland Golf Club, Stowmarket’s Sam Forgan had a top-20 finish to secure a place in stage two of the European Tour qualifying school in Spain in November. Hugo Dobson (Woodbridge) also made it through to Spain.