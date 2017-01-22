Suffolk squash squad triumphs at Moreton Hall

Suffolk were celebrating a well-earned victory at Sunday’s four-team Boys Under-19 Inter County Squash Trophy final, which was hosted at the Moreton Hall Health Club.

The squad, which consisted of Gus Beecroft, Cam Haddow, Billy Beecroft, Isac Andersson and George Stammers, are all members of the Moreton Hall facility, which made their commanding win all the more poignant.

They opened up against Dorest, with Suffolk coming out on top 3-0 in each of the ties to take 20 points.

The second game was against Nottinghamshire — a fixture that saw Billy Beecroft and Stammers given their first outings.

While it was not quite a clean sweep this time around, Suffolk still won the fixture by a commanding scoreline, 18-3.

The final encounter pitted Suffolk against Kent, who could still mathematically clinch the title were they to win the match.

However, despite making a losing start when Billy Beecroft was beaten 3-2, Stammers steadied the ship with a 3-1 triumph.

The game was eventually put beyond the reach of Kent as Suffolk’s remaining players each recorded 3-0 victories.

Overall, Suffolk ended the event on 57 points, with Nottinghamshire on 30.

Kent were third on 33, while Dorset failed to score.