Six months of town’s Junior Parkrun

Sunday marks a half-year anniversary for Bury St Edmunds’ Junior Parkrun — a free, timed 2km run for 4-14 year olds at 9am on Sundays at Ten Acre Field, Symonds Road, Moreton Hall.

Ahead of their milestone event, which was preceded by a special and well-attended Easter Sunday run, co-event director Steve Neumann said: “It’s hard to believe we’ve already been going for six months.

“Over the course of 24 events we have had 404 different children complete the course, completing 3,666km in total.

“So far 39 juniors have earned half marathon wristbands for running 11 times plus one little superstar has been ever-present, recently earning a marathon wristband.”

Fellow event director Hannah Jewers added: “We are truly amazed by the amount of support we have had from runners, parents and volunteers.

“So far we have had 103 different volunteers help us including two youngsters completing their Duke of Edinburgh Award. Three of our core team have also been fantastic enough to step up as run directors to help Steve and I rotate the event organisation. We are always grateful for more support”.

n Anyone with children aged 4-14 years old can complete a one-time online registration at: http://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/ and turn up before 9am for a pre-run briefing and warm-up. Many parents choose to run with their children, but marshals and a tail runner ensure the course is thoroughly safe. For more details log on to: http://www.parkrun.org.uk/burystedmunds-juniors/ or follow the Facebook page.