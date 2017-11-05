Silver lining for Blumfield in Under-21 international event

A budding hockey player, who began playing with Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club, has returned from the Great Britain U21 squad with a silver medal.

Alex Blumfield, 19, was a member of the youth team that travelled to Malaysia to take part in the Sultan of Johor Cup.

And the team had a good competition, beating everyone on their way to the final, before losing 2-0 to Australia in a tense match.

The team had already beaten Australia 4-2 in the group stages but were unable to halt the energy of a team looking for revenge.

Blumfield, a former pupil of Culford School who now studies at Nottingham Trent University, said the trip — his first representing Team GB — was ‘a lot of fun’.

“I’ve been training with the squad for about a year,” he said. “But it was the first time I had taken part in a competition.

“I didn’t really know what to expect from an international competition.

“It turned out to be a lot of hard work and dedication, but also great fun too.

“It was an all-round great experience really, I learned a lot and would love another opportunity.

“It was so hot in Malaysia as well, and I’d never played in those conditions before, so that took some adapting.

“Of course it was great to get a silver but it’s also so disappointing not to have got the gold.

“We had already beaten Australia in the group stages so it was hard to take the loss, but I’ve never played in a championship final before so that was amazing.

“I never thought it would be like this — taking part in international competitions and representing my country — when I first started playing in Bury St Edmunds.

“It’s been quite a special few weeks.”