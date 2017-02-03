Second world title win still has to sink in for Stowmarket’s Rednall

Katherine Rednall admits winning the Just World Indoor Bowls Championship Ladies’ Singles title for a second time has still not sunk in yet.

The former Stowmarket High School pupil claimed her second crown of that type after beating defending champion Ely’s Ellen Falkner 10-5, 10-6 in the final at Potters Leisure Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk, on Thursday last week.

But with an assignment due in for her fashion and textiles course at the University of Essex this week, the 21-year-old says her latest bowls success is still sinking in.

She explained: “I’m back to normal life and finishing off my uni work, so I’ve not really had time to let it all sink in just yet.”

Rednall, who became the youngest winner of the title at Potters when, at the age of 18, she beat Rebecca Field 14-4, 11-3 in the final three years ago, is only the fifth player to have won the tournament more than once.

A hard fought 6-4, 6-4 win over Field in the quarter-finals was followed by an 8-3, 8-4 triumph against Amy Stanton to book her place in the final with Falkner, who was herself aiming to win the title for a record fourth time.

Rednall took the first set 10-5, before Falkner responded in the next set by opening up a 5-2 lead.

However, the 2014 champion came back into the contest and won the set 10-6 to complete a straight sets victory.

“I think winning it for the first time is the most special,” Rednall said. “But the second one was probably the hardest of the two to win.

“It’s a special tournament and going into the final I felt more comfortable because I’d been there and done it before.

“I’d been playing well for the last few months going into the tournament and I’ve gained a lot of experience.

“I was really pleased with how I played. Sets play is all about playing the right bowls at the right time.”

Rednall will now go into next year’s World Indoor Bowls Championship aiming to equal the record of ladies singles titles wins.

It is a record currently jointly held by Falkner and Carol Ashby, who have both record triumphs on three different occasions.