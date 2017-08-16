Rix aiming for gold

Have your say

Chris Rix will be going for gold next month when he competes in the World’s Strongest Disabled Man competition at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, writes Ken Watkins.

The 32-year-old, from Alpheton, took second place in the CP category (cerebral palsy) in Germany’s Strongest Disabled Man competition in Volkingen, which earned him a place in the world event on Sunday, September 3.

In London he will compete in five seated events — 15m truck pull (approx three ton), Viking press, axe forward hold, sandbag loading race and atlas stones (60, 70, 80, 90 and 100kg). But he needs a little help with the last discipline.

“I can’t wait until I go to London, and I’m training hard,” said Rix.

“But I need a 50kg atlas stone to train with. Does anyone have one I could borrow?

“I will do my best, and I’m grateful for all the support I get.”

Strongman Corporation UK’s Toby George drove Rix and eight other competitors from Britain to the event in Germany.

They all stayed at the home of Norwegian strength athlete Karen Skalvoll and her husband Torbjorn.

Karen has a severe respiratory disease, and competes while using oxygen.

“The area we stayed in was beautiful, with mountains and forests,” said Rix.

“All the competitors get on well and are very supportive.”

Rix, who works at Tesco in Sudbury and trains regularly at Zest in the town, took up the sport last year.