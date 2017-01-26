Rednall clinches second Ladies’ title

Katherine Rednall claimed the second Ladies’ Matchplay World Indoor Bowls Championship title of her career this afternoon, and in doing so stopped her opponent Ellen Falkner from winning the tournament for a record fourth time.

The first set at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea was a relatively straightforward affair for Stowmarket’s Rednall, who took it 10-5.

City of Ely player Falkner responded positively in the second set, opening up a 5-2 lead in the process.

However, 21-year-old Rednall — the 2014 champion — came back into the contest and eventually won through 10-6.

“Coming back here each year is an absolute pleasure,” Rednall told BBC Sport prior to picking up the trophy.

“It was an incredible game and it was what you hope for from a final.

“I am really pleased with how I played.”

Meanwhile, three-time winner Falkner added: “I am a bit lost for words.

“I would rather talk about Katherine and say well done — enjoy the moment.”