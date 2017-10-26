Rascal will be Wallis’ only representative after heats

Mark Wallis saw a number of his dogs fall at the first hurdle of this year’s William Hill St Leger on Sunday.

The Lakenheath handler was represented by seven dogs in the first round at Perry Barr, but just one of those made it through to Saturday’s quarter-finals.

That was Rubys Rascal, who has since been installed as the second favourite with the bookmakers to go all the way in the Category One event.

Wallis has won the event on four previous occasions, including last year with Ferryforth Fran.

Meanwhile, Hockwold’s Patrick Janssens fared better than Wallis as two of his four dogs booked their places in the next round.

Slick Strauss will go in the first of four quarter-finals, followed by Goldies Hotspur in the third race.

Janssens also had an interest in Sunday’s RPGTV Henlow Derby semi-final with Bockos Alife.

However, the July 2014 dog will not feature in the final, having only been able to muster a fourth-placed finish in the second of three semi-final races.