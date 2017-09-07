Rascal’s bid for second title ongoing

Rubys Rascal’s bid to defend his Yorkshire St Leger title will continue at Doncaster on Saturday evening.

The 2014 dog — trained by Lakenheath handler Mark Wallis — will compete in the first of two semi-finals over the 661m distance.

Wallis’ dog is considered by the bookmakers to be the sixth favourite to win the event for a second year running, with most offering up odds of 8/1.

Twenty-four hours earlier down at Romford, Ashakiran will go for Wallis in the final of the 500 Maidens at Romford.

n Wallis was not due to be represented in the heats of last night’s East Anglian Derby at Yarmouth — a competition he won last year with Clondoty Alex.

However, Hockwold’s Patrick Janssens had plenty of interest in the opening round of the competition, with three of his dogs set to feature — Barricane Jack, Bockos Alfie and Bentekes Bocko.