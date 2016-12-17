Peter Wright storms through opening encounter

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright cruised through to the second round of the 2017 William Hill Darts World Championship with a straight sets victory over Dutchman Jerry Hendriks.

Mendham-based Wright, the world number three, clocked a 101.6 average on his way to a whitewash 3-0 win at Alexandra Palace last night.

After Suffolk star Wright, had who claimed the opening three legs to take the first set against the player who had qualified earlier in the evening, Hendrix threatened to make a contest of it at the start of the second set by taking the first leg with a stunning 156 checkout.

But from 2-2 Wright, displaying a Christmas themed hairstyle with a green Mohican and two Christmas jumpers drawn underneath it, treated the crowd to a 141 finish to take a two set lead.

The third set was quickly over as Wright finished off a professional job on his opening appearance of the championships he reached the final of in 2014 and the quarter-final last year.

Wright can now enjoy a break for Christmas before facing 30th seed Jamie Lewis in the second round on the evening session on December 28.

* Meanwhile, Walsham-le-Willows Sports Club thrower Andrew Gilding will take to the stage to kick of his tournament camnpaign this afternoon when he faces world number 31 John Henderson.

Gilding, in his third appearance at the world championship, is targeting a record run after reaching the last 32 last year, before being knocked out by former champion Adrian Lewis.