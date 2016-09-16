Olympian and Wimbledon star open Culford’s sports facilities

Culford School welcomed Tim Henman OBE and Laura Unsworth to open its new state-of-the-art sporting facilities on Saturday.

Team GB’s Olympic hockey gold medal winner Unsworth took part in a hockey masterclass with Prep School pupils, sharing some of her tips and tricks on how to reach national standard.

Unsworth then officially opened the new all-weather hockey pitch at Culford, in partnership with Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club.

The sand dressed, floodlit pitch with tiered standing for spectators was funded by the club and its members, England Hockey, the National Hockey Foundation, Sport England and with support from Culford, who provided the site.

On the same afternoon, former Wimbledon semi-finalist and world top 10 tennis player, Tim Henman OBE, unveiled two new seasonally covered outdoor tennis courts.

These will add to Culford’s superb tennis facilities, including the Indoor Tennis Centre, which was also built with significant support from the LTA.

As well as a masterclass with Culford’s Tennis Scholars, Henman held an inspirational question and answer session with pupils and parents who are part of Culford’s renowned high performance programmes.

Julian Johnson-Munday, headmaster at Culford School, hopes that the opening of the new facilities will inspire a generation at Culford.

He said: “Our vision at Culford is to have all children involved in sport, whether as elite performers or recreational players.

“Today we have had over 400 children playing tennis on the new courts and hockey on our all-weather pitch, opened in partnership with Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club.

“We were delighted to have Tim and Laura with us to inspire our pupils and their support made this a fantastic way to launch our new facilities.”

If you would like to find out more about the sporting opportunities on offer at Culford School, please call the communications team on 01284 385315, or alternatively visit www.culford.co.uk for more information about the school.