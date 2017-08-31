No place in the final for any of Wallis’ quartet at Romford

All four of Lakenheath handler Mark Wallis’ hopes for the Coral Champion Stakes failed to advance through to the final on Friday.

Pre-competition favourite Roswell Romanov went in the first of three semi-finals, but he could only muster a fourth-placed finish, with the first two dogs from each race going through.

Kennel-mate Garryglass Champ also competed in the same race and came home last out of the six dogs.

In the second semi-final, Rubys Razzle just missed out when finishing in third position, while Garryglass Teddy had to settle for fifth.

It meant that Wallis had no dogs in last night’s final and his wait for a third triumph in the Category One event has been extended for at least another 12 months.