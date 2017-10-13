Mixed fortunes for youth teams at County Upper after weekend’s results

The Under-16 Boys basketball squad at County Upper is basking in the glow of another victory, as they beat the Braintree Blue Devils at home at the weekend.

Putting in a solid performance both offensively and defensively, County Upper (CU) came away with a well deserved 90-41 win.

It extends their win-loss record to 2-1 so far this season.

County Upper set the tone as they won the first quarter by 14 points at 23-9 and the second quarter by 11 points at 19-8, to take the score to 42-17.

And while the Blue Devils made a solid effort in the third quarter, CU were able to finish the game on the back of a solid 25-9 fourth quarter.

County Upper was led in their scoring for the second week in a row by Brandon Marshall with 30 points.

He was well supported by Luca Beadle and Patrick Laycock with 27 points and 14 points respectively.

“This was a good game,” said coach Darren Johnson.

“Today we showed moments of brilliance in both defence and offence, but also signs that we are still not where we would like to be as a team.

“Improvements still need to be made moving forward, especially finishing at the basket on offence and boxing out on defence.

“However, the season is still young so there is time to work on these.”

County Upper will be back in action this weekend when they take on Brentwood Leopards White in Bury St Edmunds.

Meanwhile, the County Upper U14 Boys were away to Cambridge Cats in their first game of the season at the weekend.

But the home side found it hard to get a handle on the visiting team and they struggled throughout the game, letting Cambridge take advantage.

Holding a 14-point advantage at half-time, with the score sitting on 30-14, Cambridge never looked back in the second and the Cats steamed to a 64-36 win.

County Upper were led in their scoring by Jack Nicholes with 15 points.

County Upper U14s will next be in action this weekend as they are away to Thurrock Hornets on Sunday.