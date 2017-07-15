Mildenhall students impress to finish county’s second best team

Mildenhall College Academy’s Under-12 Girls team secured a runners-up spot at the recent Suffolk Championships.

The squad opened up with a couple of league matches, before heading to Ormiston Sudbury Academy for the qualifying event.

First up was a clash with the hosting school in Sudbury, who were narrowly beaten 7-5.

With one victory under their belts early on, the Mildenhall girls ramped up the quality, with their next game against Stowupland High School, with a 12 rounds to two triumph.

The group stages concluded with a clash against King Edward VI School, with Mildenhall just edging through to win 5.5-4.5.

That took Mildenhall through to the semi-final stage as group winners, with their Horringer counterparts up next.

A close encounter was anticipated, but Mildenhall eased through by 9-3.5.

More superb hitting and precision fielding in the final against Westley School saw them wrap up the title with an 8-3.5 victory.

Forty-eight hours later, Mildenhall returned to Ormiston Sudbury for the finals and the chance to be crowned county champions.

They got off to a losing start on the last ball to Ipswich High School For Girls, who won 5.5-5.

Despite that disappointment, Mildenhall returned to winning form with a 4-3 success at the expense of Woodbridge.

Hartismere were next to be beaten 8.5-2, before Westley were on the receiving end of a positive Mildenhall side once again, this time losing by 7.5-3.5.

Ultimately, though, Mildenhall had to settle for second spot, with Ipswich finishing in first place.