Medal haul helps Hudson end season in perfect way

Sapiston ski star Tom Hudson insists returning from the Delancey British Children’s Championships with medals aplenty was the perfect way to end a stellar season.

The Delancey British Children’s Championships took place earlier this month and welcomed almost 300 of Britain’s most talented young skiers to the slopes of the French Alps.

The competition got off to a promising start for 16-year-old Hudson as he took the bronze medal in the Under-16 Slalom with a combined time of 1:36:04, before crashing out of the Super G.

But he was quick to make amends in the Giant Slalom, securing silver in an overall time of 1:35:19, just over a second short of top spot on the podium.

Yet after a week full of ups and downs, the Culford School pupil could not have been happier with his performances on the piste.

“I’m really happy with second place, because I was fifth after the first run, so to make up the places onto the podium is really good,” he said. “It’s been a great week.”

With the 2016-17 campaign now over, Hudson, who landed 13 podium finishes from 20 race starts, has already turned his attention to next season.

It promises to be one of many great challenges for Hudson as he makes the step up to FIS-level racing, but he is relishing the opportunity that lies ahead.

“It’s been a really good season. The start was great with wins at the Anglo-Scottish races, taking bronze for GB U16 in the Slalom at an international race in the Czech Republic,” he added.

“At the English Championships in Bormio, I finished second in the Giant Slalom, and second and third in the Super Gs.

“I’m going to be using the same size Giant Slalom skies next year so I’m feeling confident ahead of the season. I can’t wait to start competing in FIS races.

“It will be more competition for me and different fields. It’s going to be a good step up.”

