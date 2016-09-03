MATCH REPORT: Super Bury Saints go undefeated

BAFA NATIONAL LEAGUE ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

PLAY-OFF FINAL

Bury Saints 21

Edinburgh Wolves 13

Bury Saints’ head coach Christian Cantrill hailed his players after they put on a vintage display to capture the National League One Championship crown in a tense final.

With both teams having already secured promotion to the Premier League, Sunday’s play-off final victory at the John Charles Stadium in Leeds saw Saints end their opponents’ unbeaten run throughout the season to make it two campaigns they have managed to avoid defeat themselves.

“I’m incredibly proud and humbled to be a part of a wonderful club,” said Cantrill.

“Edinburgh were the toughest opposition we played in two years so our hat is off to them, but we played perhaps our best game in those same two years.

“All facets of the game were fought for and in the end the better team on the day came away victorious.”

The anticipated heavy rain held off and, in front of a very vocal following, the Saints took a 6-0 lead from their first offensive series, Aaron Wheatley hitting MVP Joe Hill in the endzone for a touchdown.

Edinburgh claimed a 7-6 lead but a Paul Bowers field goal gave Bury a 9-7 half-time lead.

Defences were on top but Saints broke through when quarter-back Fred Boyle threw a dart over the top to Derrick Webb to extend their lead to 15-7.

Things got tense when Wolves drew back to within two points but Boyle hit Joe Hill one last time, before he wriggled into the end zone to make the score 21-13.

Edinburgh’s final push to tie the game was quickly stopped as Oren Hemphill picked off a pass that enabled the offence to calmly finish the game in victory formation.

n With the Increasing profile of the team there will be some new player sessions held on Sunday October 9 at Stowmarket Rugby Club and Sunday October 16 at West Suffolk Athletics Stadium at Bury Leisure Centre. Times are yet to be confirmed, but anyone interested should make contact with the team via the Facebook page ‘Bury Saints American Football Team’ or by email to burysaints@gmail.com. The marketing team are also keen to hear from anyone interested in corporate opportunities linked to the team.