Louis keeps it in the family as he is crowned world champion

Louis Dutton is over-the-moon to have become World Minibike Champion for his age group — partly for the bragging rights among his family.

The 14-year-old comes from a bike racing family with a grandfather who raced in the Isle of Man TT, and is now able to hold his own at the dinner table.

And the youngster is bidding to get the head seat at these discussions, as he vies for a second crown as British champion next weekend (September 16 & 17).

He is currently in the lead in the 12-14, 125cc class of the Minibike British Championship so has a good shot of winning the title during the final rounds.

The Great Finborough lad is the first ever world minibike champion for the age group, as this year was the inaugural outdoor event.

The championships saw 360 of the best mini riders from around the world travel to the FatCat Motoparc in Doncaster, during the weekend of August 25.

Louis said: “It’s pretty exciting really, I’m very happy. My favourite part of racing is the speed, I really enjoy going as fast as I can.

“I’m also naturally competitive so it doesn’t scare me and I absolutely love challenging myself with big jumps.

“And I’ve wanted to be a world champion my whole life but now I am, I want to be a multiple world champion.

“It makes me pretty proud and I want to just keep going and get even more now. I really hope I can take the British Championship too.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the bike in a competition, I really enjoy it.

“It’s an amazing confidence boost for me this weekend as well, to go into the final races knowing I’m already world champion.

“I feel like I’ve proved a lotto myself this year, that I can do it if I put in the hard work and effort.

“I’m hoping to step up to the next level next year, and I really want to be champion again, but I know that will be very hard so we will see. I will probably move up to either 140cc or 160cc bikes too.”

Dad Jason said he was very proud of his son’s achievements so far and looked forward to years of success coming Louis’ way.

“He started when he was only six and is clearly still enjoying it”, he said. “And he’s really good too.”

Louis will update his YouTube vlog with his result.