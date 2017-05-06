LIVE: Newmarket's Qipco Guineas Festival - Day One

Good afternoon and welcome to the Newmarket Journal's live coverage from day one of Qipco Guineas Festival at the Rowley Mile, which will include the year's first Classic in the form of the Qipco 2,000 Guineas. Refresh for latest updates and race results.

12.30pm: Afternoon all. We're in position at the Rowley Mile, where the excitement is growing as we build up to the first Classic race of 2017. The going is good to firm, with the weather expected to remain dry. However, this is England and there are some grey skies above, so who knows?!