Last year’s champion narrowly defeated

Simon Ferrari is The Suffolk GC Champion for 2017. At the event held last weekend, Ferrari returned gross scores of 80 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday for a total of 162, beating last year’s champion, Chris Tate, by two shots.

Sixteen handicapper Carl Pearson took the nett prize with a score of 137 beating Gary Cox on countback. Cox scored an impressive 65 nett on Saturday to lead on the first day but followed it up with a nett 72 off his 22-handicap on Sunday to just miss out on top spot.

DELIGHTED: Barbara Wells and Angie Lewis at the Suffolk GC Championship's Trophy Presentation

In the Ladies’ Championship, last year’s winner, Charley Garrod (6hcp), is expecting a baby any day and could not take part this year leaving the field open to the other lady members.

Ladies’ Club Captain Angie Lewis took both titles winning the Gross and Nett Championships. Tish Mortlock was just one shot back in second place in the Gross event followed by Karoline Chan. Mortlock and Chan reversed their finishing positions in the Nett competition.

Lewis made special mention of Barbara Wells who won the Ladies’ Stableford Trophy for high Handicappers. Wells is 91 years old and played the full 18 holes both days. Lewis said: “Barbara is a remarkable lady. She plays with the Ladies’ section every Wednesday and is a very active and popular section member entering most of the social and qualifying events at the club.”

IN ACTION: PGA Pro Adam Trett & Director of Golf Steve Hall in action in the Suffolk Club's new Golf reception area

The ladies suffered the worst of the weather on both days. On Saturday they had to endure heavy rain for the second nine holes and on Sunday they teed off in thick early morning fog that was just about playable. But they all finished the 18 holes on both days.

The new club house at The Suffolk GC is nearing completion. Just in time for the club championships. Director of Golf Steve Hall and PGA Pro Adam Trett moved into the new golf reception area. The porta-cabin has now gone, freeing up more parking space near the first tee box. Also, the upgraded golf changing rooms are now open, offering members and visitors new lockers and an impressive wet room.

Thetford GC

It was a highly successful two days for Mike Horley at the Thetford Golf Club Finals Weekend.

The six-handicapper won two of the club’s major competitions, the Cock Pheasant Trophy for the handicap Matchplay knock-out event and the Cowan & Oliver Trophy, which has a 36-hole Scratch Matchplay final.

On Saturday in the Cock Pheasant Trophy, Horley had built up a three-hole lead over Rafe Ashby by the turn and went on to secure a 4 & 2 win.

On Sunday in the Matchplay final, he was one down against Peter Allott at lunchtime but was back on terms after the first hole of the afternoon.

It was still all square after 23 holes before Horley won five of the next seven holes and held on to that lead to win the match 5 & 4.

Ashby had some consolation for his Cock Pheasant Trophy loss when he won the Krumrine Trophy on Sunday with a one-hole win over Glenn Beardsall. Ashby was four up at one point but Beardsall hit back to get three of those holes back. Ashby remained one up as they halved the last three holes with a 3-6-5 finish.

A feature of the match was that Ashby parred all four par-3s while Beardsall had three pars and a bogey.

The newly-introduced Scratch Knock-Out event was won by Ross Sanford, one up, after a closely-fought final against Matt Wabe. Sanford was two up at the halfway mark but Wabe hit back to take the lead at the 15th.

Sanford then finished birdie, par, bogey as Wabe had three bogeys and Sanford ran out the winner by the narrowest of margins.

The Roy Lawrence Trophy is the four-ball better-ball competition and Rob Johnson & James Taylor beat Peter Croker & John Ward on the 18th green after another nail-biting contest.

It was a similar story in the mixed foursomes event which saw David Newstead hole a 15-footer on the last green to secure victory for him and Gill Welham after a competitive final against Ken Kirwan & Janes Herrington.

The Cock Pheasant Plate was another final to reach the 18th green, and Dave Bennett ended as a two-hole winner over Nolan Guthrie.

Club president Anne McHarg presided over the weekend and said she was ‘impressed by the standard of play and the atmosphere of friendly competition during the seven finals’.

The winners will receive their trophies at the club’s presentation night on Sunday, November 12.

English Women’s County Finals

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club hosted their first ever national golf tournament this week, the English Women’s County Finals organised by Golf England.

Suffolk County have made it to the finals for the first time in 23 years and compete with Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

