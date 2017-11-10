Ladies lose seven-goal encounter

HOCKEY

In a hard fought match, Bury St Edmunds Ladies I lost 4-3 at Norwich City II in the East Women’s League Division 2NE.

Norwich came out hard, scoring in the first 10 minutes, but Bury rallied to take control, scoring with a drag flick from Georgina Kelly and an elegant touch in from Daisy Alfred-Allen.

Norwich took charge in the opening minutes of the second half, and rapidly opened a 4-2 lead.

Bury continued to fight, with player of the match goalkeeper Cody Morrish saving several penalty corners. An impressive lob over the goalkeeper from Mazz Chapman, closed the gap.

n Bury Ladies II had a brilliant 3-1 win at Spalding in Division 2NE, two goals from Sophie Robbins and a short corner strike from Sharon Holton securing the valuable points.

Katie Bedford bossed the game from central midfield, ably assisted by Becky Guy. This was the team’s best performance of the season.

n On a wet day Bury Ladies III showed enthusiasm against Cambridge University III, losing 2-1 at home in Division 2NE.

The October half term gifted the team Culford School ladies in Holly Reynolds and Izzy White. They also had two new players in Claire Parker and Lottie Ingleton.

Jenny Clarke scored her first goal of the season, with the visitors equalising midway through the first half. Maddie Stuart made some excellent saves, with Cambridge grabbing the winner five minutes from time.

Player of the match was Annie Wells who showed great pace throughout, won the ball on every opportunity and made some fine runs.

n Bury Men I were up against leaders Harleston Magpies II in East Men’s League Division 2N, losing 3-2 at home.

Although on the back foot for long periods Bury can be proud of limiting the visitors to a single-goal victory — the winning goal coming late in the second half.

Twice Bury came from behind to equalise, goals from Nik Ciappi and Owen Grisby.

Bury’s defence of Zak Grayling and Tom Campbell-Todd were put under severe pressure but were given post-match praise by the Magpies manager, who said they were “the best defence we have faced this season”.

n Bury Men’s II drew 1-1 at Ipswich II in Division 3NE. Bury dominated for much of the game, but couldn’t finish it off.

Bury can take positives as they played some great team hockey. Paul Whiting was the goalscorer after a blistering run and assist from Dylan Blew.

n Bury Men’s III faced a tough Division 4NE game at home to Pelicans, but were confident following previous wins, and clinched a 6-2 victory.

Bury took the lead when Tim Thompson rounded the ‘keeper. Pelicans hit back and Bury found the Pelicans ‘keeper in outstanding form.

They stayed patient and regained the lead in the second half through Hadley Rose. Pelicans again drew level before Bury’s pressure and possession started to tell.

Rose complete his hat-trick. Alan Snow scored a superb goal, running from sweeper to hit a reverse stick shot past the ‘keeper. Paul Lawrence made it six.

n Bury Men’s IV continued their impressive start with a 3-1 victory over bottom of Division 5NE Cranes.

Goals from Oscar Bedford, Richard Prentice and Jasper Hulscher ensured the win for the home team to put them level on 16 points at the top of the division. Goalkeeper Matt Hyndman saved a penalty stroke.

n Another inter-club fixture saw Bury Men’s V playing Bury Men’s VI in Division 6NE.

Tight end-to-end hockey was played in good spirit, but not surprisingly the Vs had the upper hand, winning 2-0 with goals from James English and Tony Bass.

n Bury Men Over-40s welcomed Wisbech for an England Hockey Knockout Cup second-round match, winning 6-3.

The victory was revenge for their exit at the hands of Wisbech in last season’s competition.

Wisbech scored first, but Bury hit back with goals from Paul Lawrence (2), Jasper Hulscher and Nik Chiappi to lead 4-2 at the interval. Wisbech pulled one back, but Chiappi and Jason Etherington made it safe.

n Bury Under-14 Girls got their the EH Championship campaign under way with a 4-2 home win over their Spalding counterparts.

The Bury side included several players making their debut in the competition, and for many it was their first experience of a full 11 a-side match.

However, this was not at all evident, with Bury knuckling down to their task right from the off.

An early goal for Daisy Alfred-Allen settled the nerves and the girls started to play some good hockey.

Alfred-Allen added a second goal before half-time to send Bury into the break 2-1 up.

Louisa Gooderham turned the ball in during the second half to make it 3-1, before Spalding halved the deficit against the run of play.

But the victory was made safe late on by Holly Reynolds.