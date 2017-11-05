Joe makes his winning return

A Bury St Edmunds fighter — who has fought in Las Vegas — has had a winning return to British soil after a year away in Thailand.

Joe Le Maire, 19, took on Ash ‘Pocket Rocket’ Uddin from the famed Bloodline Gym as the Blood and Glory show at the Round Chapel in London at the weekend.

And the 50kg Muay Thai boxer won by unanimous decision in the professional bout across five rounds.

Le Maire, who trains and fights out of Bury’s Unit 1 Gym, said: “It felt really good to have a winning return — and a win, because I lost my last fight before coming back.

“I think it shows how much I developed during my year in Thailand, I learnt to adapt to all sorts of fighting styles.

“I also added to the number of moves I have and I was able to make use of these against Ash. My performance has given me a real confidence boost. Winning always does but particularly when you come back from a loss, it’s really important for my mindset.

“I learn from every fight, whether I win or lose and so I’m still developing and getting better.”

His coach, Richard Gent, said he was ‘very proud’ of Joe.

He said: “It’s a really good result for him. He was fighting a guy who was number one in the rankings. I’m really proud of his performance.”

The former West Suffolk College pupil said he would most likely head back to Thailand at some point in the future, to further progress his fighting career.

“One of the difficulties I face is my weight category,” he said. “I’m 50kgs and it can be hard to find opponents — but not over there.

“So I will definitely head back at some point but it’s just nice to be home.”