Husband and wife duo both record wins at Higham event

The Turner family from Ampton, near Bury St Edmunds had a double at the Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Higham on Saturday.

One of the largest crowds for many years, enjoyed the sunshine ,and the occasion, in spite of not many runners, which happens at this time of the season especially after having no rain over the past few weeks.

Officials had done their very best to have good going putting thousands of gallons on the course.

The husband and wife team of Ed and Rosie Turner both had wins.

Rosie was the first to score on the consistent Sa Kaldoun a length in front of Newmarket trainer Tim Bryce’s Boxer Beat in the mixed Open race.

Bryce went one better in the following PPORA Club Members for Novice riders — his daughter Hannah — down from Kelso in Scotland having her seventh success of the season on Limpopo Tom.

Ed Turner’s win came in the last race of the day on another very consistent horse Kriss William, like Sa kaldoun of French breeding, Mother Rosie said it wold be good to have more horses, like these two.

Meanwhile, the consistent owner/trainer Andrew Pennock from Timworth notched up his 20th win of the season courtesy of We’ve Got Company, going ahead from the last bend, under Evan David.

Also triumphant was Beat The Index, who j took the Restricted for trainer Robert Abrey from Wretham and joint owner Steven Howlett

The last meeting of the season will be held at Northaw on May Bank Holiday — Monday, May 1, with the first race going off at 2pm.