Hockey round-up: It’s a high five for Bury Men’s IV on opening day

Bury St Edmunds Men’s IV’s kicked off their season in fine flowing style with a dominant 5-0 win over Norwich Dragons, as hockey returned to Culford School at the weekend.

Despite some excellent first half hockey, helped by energetic running from Etherington and man-of-the-match Bass up front, Bury were unable to turn their possession into goals in their East League Division 5 North East opener.

But after too many short corners to count, Watson finally struck a beauty into the bottom right-hand corner.

Bury kept the work-rate up and as Dragons tired in the second half, the goals began to come.

The second came when Etherington, after a lovely mazy run, found the ever reliable Bass who slipped it past the ‘keeper.

Jarvill linked with the fast developing Jones who smacked it firmly into the goal for 3-0.

At this point Bury were finding options across the pitch with far more precise passing and transfers causing Dragons real problems.

A smooth interchange with Newman, lead to the fourth goal from Adams, and Newman not wishing to be left out of the goal count, helped finish off another fine strike from Watson.

Bury St Edmunds Men’s first team got their season off to a winning start in Division Two North though with a 1-0 victory over Harleston Magpies.

Bury had more possession and more chances and their solid defence meant Harleston struggled to get many opportunities on goal.

But their captain said that after promotion last season it is already apparent that the standard of hockey is higher in this league and will require higher skill and fitness levels to maintain this promising start.

Bury men’s II’s were looking for a good start to the season with a win against Norwich Dragons, but their Division Three North East opener did not go according to plan.

They went 3-0 down very quickly with a couple of own goals and, despite a goal from Jim Armitage in the second half, ended up losing 5-1.

Elsewhere, the men’s III lost 4-0 at Harleston Magpies, despite a man-of-the-match performance from Peter Skidmore.

The Ladies first-team drew 2-2 at Harleston Magpies in their Division Two North East opener while the ladies II lost 3-0 against Cambridge City and the Ladies III disappointly had to concede their match with Spalding, meaning it went down as a 5-0 defeat.