Hindmarch and Sumner-keens pair win their finals at end of home event

The 90th Bury & West Suffolk tennis tournament was hailed a smashing success after culminating in a day of high-class action at Culford School on Saturday.

After learning the Grade 4 event had been recognised as the best tournament in the East of England at the 2016 Aegon British Tennis Awards last week, the second half of the tournament served up another thrilling set of matches, concluding with Saturday’s Finals Day.

Sarah Glasswell, U16 runner up Warok Rai (Culford Tennis Club), U16 winner Jack Arden (Ipswich) and Tom McArdle (Tournament referee)

Marco Mitev-Will was one of the nearby-based players (Diss) to triumph, winning the Open Men’s Singles after defeating Jack Jarvis 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The Sumner-Keens family were also celebrating further success at their home tournament — which attracts entries from all over the country — with Asa following up his Under-18s Boys’ Doubles title last week with success in the Open Men’s Doubles with family partner Gary.

The Open Women’s Singles went to Sarah Skaria, who beat Catronia Pearson 6-0, 6-3 in the final, while the Under-16 Boy’s Singles title was won by Jack Arden and the Girls by Eleanor Widdows, who also captured the Under-14s Girls Doubles with partner Hannah Wilson-Kemsley. Saul Hindmarch added to his Under-14 Boy’s Singles title on Saturday in the Under-14s Boy’s Doubles with Lucas Walker, with the pair beating Mason Bickers and Alexander Kennedy-Booth in a nail-biter of a final 6-7 (5), 6-2 (10-3).

It was not the only silverware local Hindmarch etched his name into on the day, with the youngster also walking off with the Under-12s Boy’s Doubles with partner Maximillan Griffiths after beating Charlie Barber-Lomax and Joe Warner 4-1, 4-0.

Tournament chair Susan Glasswell was keen to thank all the sponsors of this year’s event: Glasswells (main sponsor), Culford School, Greene & Greene, Ensors, Wildtracks, Suffolk Marquees, Towergate Insurance and the Bury Free Press.

“I also want to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who help on the committee; Alastair Passey, Di Rix, Lucy Wright, Susie Green, Gary King, Richard Smith and referee Tom McArdle,” she said.

“This year was a huge success and everyone said how much they enjoyed the week.

“The weather was kind too with mostly sunshine and a little rain.

“We finished the week with a wonderful Men’s Doubles final between Assa Keens and James Gemmell and Daniel De Niet on Saturday evening.”