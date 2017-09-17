Harrison gives top-flight basketball team more bite

Bury St Edmunds’ Lizzy Harrison has become a member of the Oaklands Wolves basketball team after graduating from a US College.

She has signed for the Hertfordshire team, who play in the Women’s British Basketball League (WBBL) — the female equivalent to the British Basketball League — and is the top flight of basketball competition for women in the United Kingdom.

Harrison had already spent the second half of last season with the St Albans-based side and has now decided to re-sign with them.

The 5ft 11in guard arrived at the club in December, having graduated from Newman University. Harrison made an immediate impact on the team and played a crucial role in their improvements during their first ever campaign in the WBBL.

She has also taken on the role of design and media co-ordinator at Oaklands College, and will combine it with her court career.

“It’s awesome really,”

Harrison said. “I’ve been given a great opportunity to combine my two passions as a career, basketball and design.

“But the best thing is being able to do it in the UK, in front of my friends and family.

“Last season was a good learning opportunity for the team, but I hope to be able to go forward this year and be really competitive. I’m ready to take on a bigger role and show what I can do in this league.”

The Oaklands Wolves play their first game of the season on Saturday, September 30 at home to Cardiff Met Archers.

The former County Upper and Westley Middle school pupil added it was ‘great’ that the first game of the season was at home. The Wolves’' season can be followed on Twitter @oaklandsball.