'Goldfinger' has the golden touch in decider

Walsham-le-Willows Sports Club thrower Andrew Gilding set up a last 32 match up with reigning champion Gary Anderson with a tense victory over John Henderson in the William Hill World Darts Championship yesterday.

Gilding came out on top in the first sudden-death decider of this year's tournament as he came from two sets behind to beat Scotland's John Henderson, who missed a dart at the bullseye for victory.

Former UK Open semi-finalist Gilding hit eight 180s en route to a 3-2 victory at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

Gilding is hooing to make a record run in the tournament by progressing past the last 32 at his fourth appearance at the championship.

But to do he faces a tough challenge as he moves through to face reigning champion Gary 'the Flying Scotsman' Anderson on Friday evening.

