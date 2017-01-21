Girl power as Under-14s defeat Southend Swifts in some style

County Upper Under-14 Girls made it back-to-back wins in National League East Conference with a brilliant victory over Southend Swifts.

The girls continued their momentum from last week’s away win at Brentwood Fire as they dismantled Southend’s offence during a 56-26 success.

Defence played a big part in the first and second quarter, with County Upper’s Lizzy Sanders picking up some big blocks and rebounds.

County Upper restricted the away team to just four points in the first quarter and five points in the second.

Offensively, a big six and five points from Alex Popova and Jenna Wright respectively in the first quarter and ten and seven points from Popova and Grace Spooner in the second set County Upper on the way to victory.

By the interval, Counter Upper held 32-9 advantage.

The third quarter saw Southend trade baskets with County Upper, cutting their lead to 21 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

But a quick 10-3 run by the hosts put them firmly back in control towards the end the quarter on their way to a convincing victory.

County Upper were lead in scoring by Popova with 30 points and supported by Spooner and Wright with 11 points and seven points respectively.

n County Upper Under-16 Boys travelled down to Thurrock Hornets to play their return match of the season. In a scrappy game that could have gone either way, County Upper was able to pull out a well-deserved 50-45 win.

In the first half, County Upper took their time to warm up as they were unable to get the ball in the hoop,but some great defending saw them make it difficult for Thurrock to score.

Trailing 18-24 at the interval, County Upper stepped it up in the final two quarters.

They went into the final quarter 38-35 in front, thanks to a 20-11 run in the third, but trailed by just a point with 90 seconds left on the clock.

Josh Hales then stepped up to make a huge basket with the foul.

Making the extra free throw, County Upper gained a crucial four-point cushion with only 45 seconds remaining.

The team, who host Southend Swifts next, were lead in scoring by Luca Beadle with 17 points, supported by Hales and Brandon Marshall with 11 points and nine points respectively.