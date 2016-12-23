Gilding feels boosted for Anderson clash

Andrew Gilding says his comeback win in the first round of the William Hill World Darts Championship will give him a boost when he takes on defending champion Gary Anderson tonight

The Walsham-le-Willows Sports Club thrower fought back from two sets down to edge past Scotland’s John Henderson in a sudden-death leg at Alexandra Palace on Saturday afternoon.

And ahead of facing another Scot in the shape of second seed Anderson, who has won the tournament for the last two years, Gilding knows he will need to improve if he is to knock out the reigning champion.

“I’ll need to improve my game a bit when I play Gary,” the 46-year-old said.

“I had too many bad scores in my last game. My doubling was okay, around 40 per cent is more than acceptable.

“I need to cut out the 43s and the 41s and turn them into tons.

“The win against John has definitely given me a boost. I know I’m there or thereabouts. The first round is always a bit iffy but I’ll be a lot more assured in the next round.”

Saturday’s dramatic win saw Gilding fire in eight 180s and checkouts of 101 and 143 as he battled back to win 3-2 in sets.

The victory over the world number 31 saw Gilding match his best-ever run at the World Championship, with tonight’s clash with Anderson his second stab at the last 32.

It will be the first time Gilding has faced the Flying Scotsman in front of the cameras, with their previous three encounters all coming in floor tournaments, and all ending in narrow 6-5 defeats.

“I remember I played him in the final of one of those games,” Gilding said.

“He averaged over 111 and I averaged over 100.”

A win for Gilding tonight would see him pick up the biggest cheque of his career, with second-round winners guaranteed a minimum of £25,000.