Garrys pick up gold medals

The Mildenhall Sharks had a successful trip to the East Region Open Water Championships, returning home with three gold medals.

Jemma Garry was first to clinch the main prize, doing so by improving her time in the 17-19 age group of the Girls’ 1,500m.

In the Men’s 50-59 age group, Rob Garry clinched Suffolk gold and an East Region bronze, while James Garry, who competes in the multi-disability section, won gold in both the Suffolk and East Region categories.

At the same event, which was hosted in Whitlingham Great Broad in Norfolk, the Sharks’ Hailey Myers claimed Suffolk bronze in the Girls 1,500m 12-6 age group, with Hollie Myers and Zoë Jones finish seventh and sixth respectively.

Meanwhile, competing in the 60-69 age group bracket, Jeannie Morley went on to win silver medals in both the Suffolk and East Region categories.