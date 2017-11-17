First team lose on the road

hockey

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO NORTH Dereham II 3

Bury St Edmunds I 1

Bury St Edmunds continued their poor run of results after a 3-1 reverse at the hands of Dereham stretched their losing run to six games.

Bury found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes, but pulled a goal back just before half time via a deft deflection from Alex Bibby.

However, they could not continue the momentum in the second half as, despite heroic defending from Jake Charles and Ben Long, a further goal to the home side saw them take all three points.

n In Division Three North East, Bury St Edmunds Men’s II won the second half, but lost 4-2 at home to Norwich City III.

Connor Ciappi and Martin Sully both found the target after the break for Bury, but it was not enough to prevent a first defeat in three games.

n Bury St Edmunds Men’s III extended their winning run to four games in Division Four North East, after beating second-placed Norwich City V 1-0 at the weekend.

Dan Gospel, assisted by brother Alexander, was dominated in midfield and the goal came late in the first half, when a flowing move down the right led to a simple tap-in at the far post.

n Bury St Edmunds Men’s IV temporarily went top of Division Five North East after beating Norwich Exiles 2-0 in Saturday’s early push back.

Bury started strongly and proceeded to dominate the first half. However, despite their overwhelming superiority, they were unable to break through the massed ranks of the Exiles rearguard.

Eventually a fine diagonal defence-splitting pass by Sean Milbank was finished off with the deftest of touches by Ed Huslcher to open the scoring.

At the other end, Patrick Sullivan saved on the line above his head to deny the visitors what looked like being a certain equaliser.

Heartened by this, Bury regrouped and a simple passing move up the pitch resulted in Jason Etherington calmly slotting the ball to double the home side’s lead.

n In Division Six North East (South), Bury St Edmunds Men’s V kept up their unbeaten record with a 3-0 win away at Newmarket III.

Bury St Edmunds Men’s VI and Men’s VII’s wait for a first league win of the season goes on though, after the VI’s were beaten 7-1 by Harleston Magpies VI and the VII’s lost 3-1 at home to Sudbury IV.

n Bury St Edmunds I lost 1-0 at home to Ipswich II in a hard-fought match in East Women’s League Division Two North East on Saturday.

Both sides had plenty of chances in the first half but failed to convert them and the score at half time stood at 0-0.

In the second half, both sides continued to create chances, with Maddy Godfrey, Olivia Rush and Lucy Cardy impressing for the hosts, but unfortunately for Bury they lost possession in their attacking D and Ipswich scored from a breakaway move.

n In Division Three North West, Bury St Edmunds Ladies II toppled leaders Bourne Deeping 5-2.

Goals from Amy Morris, on a short corner, and Katie Bedford gave Bury a 2-0 lead, before Deeping scored from a short corner to halve the deficit going into the break.

The hosts struck twice in quick succession after the restart, as Lottie Ingleton’s speed caught a Sophie Robins strike for a deflection, and then Robins secured a goal of her own, in off the post.

Clare Parker made it 5-1 to Bury from a baseline drive to tuck it in behind the goalkeeper, before Deeping pulled one back as the home side ran out 5-2 winners at full time.

Bury St Edmunds Ladies III remain bottom of the table after losing 6-0 away at Huntingdon.

Jenny Tilling and Zeena Kerai made their debuts for Bury, but a strong Huntingdon side scored five goals in quick succession to lead 5-0 at the interval.

Bury changed their formation for the second half which resulted in an improved performance, with Kerai being selected as the team’s player of the match.

n In Division Five North West (South), Bury St Edmunds Ladies IV sit second from bottom in the table after losing 3-1 at home to Royston III.

n On Sunday, Bury St Edmunds Men’s Over-50s defeated Harleston Magpies 3-2 on penalties in the Over-50s National Cup.

An impressive performance from Bury saw them gain revenge for last year’s defeat to Magpies in the same competition. At half time it looked like Harleston were going to come out on top again, as they scored twice against the run of play in the 30th and 31st minutes to lead 2-0 at the break.

The first of goals saw the faintest of deflections to take it past the advancing Eddie Gibson, and the second was a shot from a penalty corner.

It was sweet justice that Bury should likewise score twice in the last five minutes of the game, and it was fitting too that the goals came from two of the most influential players on the park, Tim Thompson and Jem Allen.

And so in a repeat of last year’s tie it came down to penalties, with Bury missing their first and Harleston missing their first two, but thereafter Rob Johnson, Allen and Jerry Herod put in three consecutive strokes against two from Harleston.