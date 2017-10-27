First team defeated at home by strong visitors

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 2N

Bury Men’s I 1

St Ives I 3

Despite matching their strong opponents for much of the contest, Bury’s first team slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of St Ives.

The score was 1-1 until the final third when St Ives’ superior skills and penetration finally paid dividends.

n In Division 4NE, Bury III got their first win of the season at the expense of Felixstowe II.

Rob Johnson, Alex Jones and Paul Lawrence all scored in the second half to wrap up the victory.

n Bury IV played out a 1-1 draw in their Division 5NE encounter against Harleston Magpies V.

No goals were scored during the first half, before Harleston broke the deadlock after the restart.

However, the response from Bury was positive and they got their reward when David Jasper scored an equalising goal.

Harleston pushed hard for a winning goal thereafter, but Bury held firm for the draw.

n In Division 6NE, Bury VII pushed Felixstowe IV all the way, despite having just 10 men.

Felixstowe eventually won the contest 2-1, with Will Holton scoring Bury’s goal.

n In the East Women’s League Division 2NE, Bury I ran out 2-1 winners on the road at Christchurch I.

The visitors held a one-goal lead at the break courtesy of Georgie Darby.

Meanwhile, their second and decisive goal of proceedings came in the second half through Alice Phillips, who fired home from the top of the D.

n A brace from Clare Parker helped Bury Ladies’ II to secure a 3-0 win over Peterborough III in Division 3NW.

Parker’s two goals sandwiched an effort from Becky Guy, who managed to deflect the ball into the net.

n Also in Division 3NW, Bury Ladies’ III shared six goals evenly with Haverhill I.

Annie Wells (2) and Dominique Dyball were the scorers.