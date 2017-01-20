Favourite tag doesn’t mean much to Rednall

Katherine Rednall has shot down claims that she is the outright favourite for the Ladies’ Singles title at this year’s Just World Indoor Bowls Championships.

The former Stowmarket High School pupil enjoyed plenty of success in 2016, winning the senior and junior Ladies’ titles in both the World Indoor Bowls Council Championships and British Isle Indoor Bowls Council Championships.

It is form which has seen her enlisted as the favourite by the bookies to be crowned World Indoor Bowls champion for the second time at Potters Leisure Resort next week.

But ahead of her quarter-final clash with Norwich’s Rebecca Field tomorrow (7.30pm), the 2014 champion insists the tournament is wide open.

“According to the betting sites I’m the favourite to win it,” the 21-year-old said.

“The overall field this year is really strong, but I suppose when they put the list up they look at the favourites as players who have won it before.

“If I could pick anyone not to play in the first round it would be Bex (Rebecca Field).

“But to win it you’ve got to beat the best. It’s always difficult to win against Bex, but it’s no different to playing her in the first round than it is in the final.

“I’ll need to get into my game and play really well to beat her.”

Rednall was a comfortable winner when she faced Field in the final three years ago, winning 14-4, 11-3 to become the youngest Ladies’ Singles champion in the tournament’s history.

Defeats to Laura Thomas (final) in 2015, and Cliodhna Eadie (quarter-finals) last year, have followed for Rednall, who did secure her second World Indoor Bowls title 12 months ago when she partnered Darren Burnett to the Mixed Pairs crown.

The duo begin the defence of their title when they take on David Gourlay and Karen Murphy in the quarter-finals this morning (10am).

“I’m really looking forward to the Mixed Pairs,” Rednall said. “I always enjoy playing with Darren and when we won it last year it was the best I’ve seen him play.

“The pairings in the Mixed Pairs are drawn out unless you are the defending champions, so we’re going into it as partners again this year and we definitely want to do well.”